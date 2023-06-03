Two throwing errors, strong pitching, and clutch hits helped White Bear Lake stayed alive in the Section 4AAAA playoffs by edging Roseville Area 4-3 in eight innings Friday.
“Very tight and entertaining game,” said coach Ryan Fitzpatrick.
The Bears, 13-10 overall and 2-1 in the section, now face Stillwater on Monday, 4 p.m., at Northwestern College in St. Paul.
Noah Jacka, Bear starter, took a 2-1 lead into the top of the seventh. With two outs, the Raiders rapped two singles and a double to take a 3-2 lead. Roman Lachenmeyer relieved and got the third out.
The Bears had two outs and nobody on base when the Raider shortstop made a throwing error that allowed Kyle Gibson to reach second base. Jack Settelund drove him home with a single.
Lachenmayer pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning. In the last of the eighth, Kaden Johnson and Kevin Zollinger walked. Tyler Allshouse laid a bunt down the third base line, and beat the throw for a hit. When the throw got past the first baseman, Johnson sped home with the game winning run.
Jacka allowed nine hits and three run in 6 2/3 innings, striking out 11 batters. Lachenmeyer got the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Allshouse had two of the Bears’ six hits.
