White Bear Lake lost its conference finale to Roseville Area 8-0 on Monday at University of Northwestern in Roseville, a continuation of a game suspended by rain earlier. Jacob McNeill threw six shutout innings for Roseville on Monday. Zakary Goodwin was 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBI’s. Owen Mortimer pitched 3 1/3 innings for the Bears, allowing two runs. Adam Beloyed pitched one scoreless inning. Jack Setterlund, Blake Eckerle, Beloyed, Kyle Gibson (double), and Kaden Johnson had the Bears’ hits. The Bears were 6-13 overall in the regular season and 4-13 in Suburban East Conference for eighth place among 10 teams. Stillwater was champion at 14-4, followed by Park 13-5 and Mounds View and Roseville, each 12-6. The Bears will have their first playoff game Friday against an opponent to be determined.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.