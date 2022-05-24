White Bear Lake lost its conference finale to Roseville Area 8-0 on Monday at University of Northwestern in Roseville, a continuation of a game suspended by rain earlier. Jacob McNeill threw six shutout innings for Roseville on Monday. Zakary Goodwin was 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBI’s. Owen Mortimer pitched 3 1/3 innings for the Bears, allowing two runs. Adam Beloyed pitched one scoreless inning. Jack Setterlund, Blake Eckerle, Beloyed, Kyle Gibson (double), and Kaden Johnson had the Bears’ hits. The Bears were 6-13 overall in the regular season and 4-13 in Suburban East Conference for eighth place among 10 teams. Stillwater was champion at 14-4, followed by Park 13-5 and Mounds View and Roseville, each 12-6. The Bears will have their first playoff game Friday against an opponent to be determined.
- By Bruce Strand
