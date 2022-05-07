A grand slam by Tim Boncher was the highlight for White Bear Lake as the Bears lost to Woodbury 12-6 there Friday. With their regular pitchers used up for the week, the Bears (3-8) had Jack Setterlund, Eli Reeves, Isaiah Weber and Jackson Berg throwing. They gave up a combined 15 hits and five walks. Boncher, a junior, blasted his bases-loaded homer over the Woodbury left field scoreboard as the Bears scored all six of their runs in the fifth to take a 6-4 lead. Aiden Welch was 2-for-3 and Kaden London had an RBI single. Pierce Gritzmaker slammed a homer, two doubles and three RBI’ s for Roseville. Cole Erickson had four hits, and Joey Gerlach hit a two-run homer

