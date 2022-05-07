A grand slam by Tim Boncher was the highlight for White Bear Lake as the Bears lost to Woodbury 12-6 there Friday. With their regular pitchers used up for the week, the Bears (3-8) had Jack Setterlund, Eli Reeves, Isaiah Weber and Jackson Berg throwing. They gave up a combined 15 hits and five walks. Boncher, a junior, blasted his bases-loaded homer over the Woodbury left field scoreboard as the Bears scored all six of their runs in the fifth to take a 6-4 lead. Aiden Welch was 2-for-3 and Kaden London had an RBI single. Pierce Gritzmaker slammed a homer, two doubles and three RBI’ s for Roseville. Cole Erickson had four hits, and Joey Gerlach hit a two-run homer
Baseball: Bears get grand slam but lose to Woodbury 12-6
- By Bruce Strand
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Baseball: Nelson leads Zephyrs past Simley 8-1
- Girls track: Bears 7th at Wayzata meet
- Boys track: Bears 2nd at Wayzata Invitational
- Baseball: Bears get grand slam but lose to Woodbury 12-6
- Boys track: Mustangs 2nd in Stewart Invitational, win 7 events
- Nominate your favorites for ‘Best Of’ Contest
- Baseball: Raiders nip Bears 2-1
- Softball: East Ridge trips Bears in 11 innings, 7-4
Most Popular
Articles
- White Bear Lake Taekwondo instructor charged with attempted murder
- Changes to Purple Line route under consideration
- Music center coming to Arts District corner
- Sheltie rescue nearing 1K dogs placed
- South Shore Blvd. reconstruction gets go-ahead
- Boating tragedy takes lives of 2 locals
- Exhaustive data privacy requests have bowhunters up in arms
- Major Mahtomedi road work imminent
- DNR chastised for alarming cities of looming water restrictions
- Ramsey County faces pushback on Bruce Vento Trail extension
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
May 7
-
May 7
-
May 7
-
May 8
-
May 11
-
May 13
Online Poll
What is your favorite sign of spring?
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.