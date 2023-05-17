White Bear Lake thumped Forest Lake 12-1 in five innings, with Kaden Johnson driving home five runs and Eli Reeves driving in four, on Tuesday in Forest Lake. Johnson laced two doubles and a single, and Reeves had three singles, each in four at-bats. Blake Eckerle was 2-for-4 (three runs), Kevin Zollinger 2-for-4 (RBI, two runs), Tyler Allshouse 2-for-3 (walk, run), and Jack Setterlund 1-for-1 (walk, two hit-by-pitch, two runs). Isaiah Weber pitched all five innings, allowing six hits, striking out two. The Bears are 10-8 overall and 9-7 in conference with two games left. Forest Lake is 4-13.

