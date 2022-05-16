White Bear Lake picked up two weekend victories, ending a string of seven straight losses. Both opponents are winless for the season. The Bears are 5-10.
The Bears blanked Irondale 7-0 on Friday evening at home with Jack Setterlund twirling a three-hit shutout graced by eight strikeouts. Setterlund went 2-for-3 at the plate. Five players had RBI’s, including Adam Beloyed with a two-run single.
A trip to Duluth on Saturday was successful as the Bears defeated Duluth Denfeld 7-1 at Wade Stadium. Noah Jacka threw six innings, striking out 10, allowing six hits and one run, for the win. Tim Boncher was 3-for-4 with two RBI’s. Blake Eckerle was 2-for-3 with three RBI’s. Kyle Gibson, Caden Gores and Kaden Johnson had two hits each.
