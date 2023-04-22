White Bear Lake scored three runs in the top of the seventh and beat East Ridge, one of their top conference rivals, 4-1, behind Noah Jacka, on Friday evening.
“It was a great team win. Noah was incredible,” coach Ryan Fitzpatrick said.
Jacka pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and four walks, but just one run, to earn the win. He struck out eight. Evan Newlander got the last two outs in relief, one by strikeout.
In the seventh, Kaden Johnson slammed a double off the fence in dead center to knock in Kyle Gibson, who had singled, to break a 1-1 tie, Johnson eventually scored on a ground out by Jack Setterlund for a 3-1 lead. Evan Newlander drew a walk, stole second, and eventually scored on a wild pitch, making it 4-1.
Johnson, Blake Eckerle and Kevin Zollinger each had two off the Bears’ nine hits.
East Ridge pitcher Luke Ryerse throw 5 1/3 strong innings, allowing one run and striking out seven. He went 2-for-3 at the plate.
