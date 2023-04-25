White Bear Lake scored six runs in the top of the first inning but could not hold off Cretin-Derham Hall, losing to the unbeaten Raiders 7-6 in eight innings Monday in St, Paul. The Bears (3-2) had a three-game win streak snapped.

“We just couldn’t put them away early when we had our chances,” Bear coach Ryan Fitzpatrick said. “We hung in as long as we could until Cretin bats came alive in the sixth.”

