White Bear Lake scored six runs in the top of the first inning but could not hold off Cretin-Derham Hall, losing to the unbeaten Raiders 7-6 in eight innings Monday in St, Paul. The Bears (3-2) had a three-game win streak snapped.
“We just couldn’t put them away early when we had our chances,” Bear coach Ryan Fitzpatrick said. “We hung in as long as we could until Cretin bats came alive in the sixth.”
In the first, Evan Newlander walked with base loaded, Kyle Gibson followed with a two-run single, and additional runs scored on a ground out, error and Tyler Allshouse’s sacrifice fly.
The Bears, limited to six hits, did not score again. Kaiden Johnson was 2-for-4. Pitching were Owen Mortimer (three innings, one run), Isaiah Weber (three innings, five runs, two earned) and Connor Stanley (1 2/3 innings, one run), taking the loss.
The Raiders (5-0), who had 11 hits, caught up at 6-6 with
five runs in the sixth, and won with a run in the eighth. Jones knocked in three runs and Texdahl two. (First names not available).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.