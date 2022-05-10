The only run of the game scored on an error as two White Bear Lake pitchers combined for a one-hitter but lost to Park 1-0 on Monday in Cottage Grove.
Bear starter Owen Mortimer pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing no hits, two walks, striking out two. Park’s Micah Runion walked in the second inning and scored on a dropped fly ball. Noah Jacka pitched the last 2 2/3 innings for the Bears, allowing one hit, a double by Josh Hatano, and one walk, with one strikeout.
“Shout-out to our pitchers,” said Cory Hazard, assistant coach, “who threw an absolute gem. and didn’t let up a hit until the 6th inning.”
Park’s Jackson Tessman pitched five innings (two hits, two walks, five strikeouts) and Evan Bearth finished with two 1-2-3 innings, striking out three. Kyle Gibson and Kaden Johnson were each 1-for-3 for the Bears.
Park is 9-4 and the Bears 3-9 with four more games this week.
