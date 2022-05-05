After a wild seventh inning, Mahtomedi emerged a 7-6 winner over St. Thomas Academy on Wednesday at home.
The score was 2-2 after six innings. The Cadets scored four runs in the top of the seventh, but the Zephyrs came back with five in their half -- capped by Roan Appert’s two-run single. The rally included five walks from three pitchers.
Ethan Loss pitched the distance for Mahtomedi, allowing 11 hits, three walks and six earned runs.
Getting RBI’s for the Zephyrs were Quinn Walek (2-for-2), Sam Garry (1-for-3) and Jordan Hull (1-for-3, double).
Jonathon Dobis pitched into the seventh for STA and went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI’s. Bennett Kotok was 3-for-3.
In the Metro East, Hastings is 7-0, Mahtomedi 6-1, and STA 5-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.