The battery. That’s the term for the pitcher and catcher in baseball and softball.
White Bear Lake’s softball battery has been super-charged for the last two seasons. And now, senior pitcher Chloe Barber and junior catcher Heidi Barber are set for their third and final go-around together as the Bears battery.
“It should be a fun season. We’ve got four or five months left,” said Chloe, meaning high school and club team.
For Jill Leverty, the Barber sisters are a rare luxury to coach. “It’s awesome, for sure, to start with a pitcher and catcher like them,” said Leverty, now head coach after working with them two years as an assistant.
White Bear Lake softball had struggled for several years before the Bears came out of the 2020 non-season to post a 17-7 record in 2021, then went 22-5 in 2022 with conference and section championships and a fourth-place finish at state, with huge contributions from the two long-limbed 5-foot-11 daughters of Sheila and Justin Barber.
Chloe Barber, in two seasons, has thrown ten no-hitters among her 26 career wins, striking out 429 batters, and she’s just as formidable in the batters box, blasting 25 home runs and compiling a .424 batting average. She was a Star-Tribune all-metro pick last year.
Heidi Barber is a consistent run producer with a .335 career average in the leadoff spot. Her defensive contribution is even greater, as the perfect complement to Chloe behind the plate, along with a fearsome arm that prevents stolen bases.
“We’ve been (pitcher and catcher) together since, I would say, I was 10 and she was nine. I’ve always been a pitcher,” said Chloe. “And I’ve always been a catcher,” said Heidi, as the Press chatted with each of them after an indoor practice last week.
Said Leverty: “Chloe always knows what (pitch) to call, if Heidi is struggling. Chloe trusts Heidi, and Heidi trusts Chloe. We (coaches) don’t have to get in their way. They do it all on their own.”
Last season, Chloe Barber had an 18-3 record, 12 shutouts, six no-hitters and a 1.04 earned-run-average, and led the state with 278 strikeouts in 148 innings. She belted 14 homers (tied for second in the state), drove home 42 runs (tied for fourth) and had a .417 average. Heidi batted .347 with 17 runs and 18 RBI’s. Not a big swinger like Chloe, she has two career homers.
Chloe has signed with Wichita State, whose pitching coach spotted her in a Kansas City tournament. Heidi has committed to the University of Connecticut.
After the prep season, they’ll have a few dozen more games together with their longtime club team, Minnesota Force, before their partnership ends.
Asked where all her power comes from, Chloe said the homers just happen; she does not swing for the long ball. “The majority of the time, I’m trying to hit line drives somewhere,” she said. Heidi offered, “Chloe is hardly the strongest player on the team, in the weight room, I mean. She has what our dad calls ‘farm strength.’ You know, like from lifting bales and rocks.”
Their dad was a football/basketball/baseball standout at Swanville, a small town near St. Cloud where he grew up on a farm.
Heidi is a three-sport athlete, having also played basketball and football (yes, football) since fifth grade. In basketball, she made all-conference this season as a rugged defender and good three-point shooter on a 22-5 team. She was a top sub on the Bears’ state third-place team as a freshman.
In football, after playing tight end previously, she became a quarterback in ninth grade, utilizing that strong right arm. She was the JV’s starting QB last fall, while appearing in two varsity games in mop-up roles. “I was a backup to Gavin (Knutson) last year,” she said. “I’m happy to be on the team, just practicing and enjoying football, but obviously I would love to start, and try to help the team win.”
Three of the football coaches — head coach Ryan Bartlett and assistants Jeremy Post and Nick Devet — are also basketball coaches, with Post as head coach. They all keep an eye on her, she said.
Chloe, meanwhile, settled on one sport. She played basketball with Heidi in junior high. Heidi said Chloe was the better player, but Chloe dropped out after the pandemic non-season. “I didn’t really know the (basketball) players,” she said. “Plus, the position I play, in softball, requires a lot more time.” She uses her fall and winter athletic time to work out in the MN Force’s New Brighton facility.
The Bears graduated two very good players (Jordyn Meyer and Addie Bachmeier) but return all their other starters and have high aspirations again for 2023.
“We knew we had the team to do it last year,” said Heidi, meaning a state championship, “and we got the number one seed (at state.) It just didn’t work out. This year, of course that’s our goal again.” Added Chloe, “We want to improve on last year, and the end goal is to win it all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.