Austin Luecke was about 12 when he first threw an axe at a target. At the family’s cabin in the woods, he was looking for something to do and his dad handed him an axe and pointed at a tree.
Luecke continued to tomahawk trees from time to time while pursuing various sports growing up in White Bear Lake. He played cornerback, wide receiver and finally offensive line in football and was a hurdler in track. But eventually, axe-throwing became his sport. Yes, that’s a thing.
“Being known as that guy who throws axes, some friends told me they heard about an axe-throwing place opening in Minneapolis,” said Luecke.
That was Bad Axe, opened in 2018, owned by the man who is president of the World Axe Throwing League, which, according to its web site, formed in 2017 and has members in 19 countries.
Luecke, 25, is one of the metro area’s best throwers, winning Bad Axes’s last five league championships — they have four sessions per year — and twice qualifying for national meets.
Next is the World Axe Throwing Championships (top prize, 25 grand) which will be broadcast on ESPN, in Atlanta, on December 4-5-6, for which he qualified with his scores at various meets.
“I’m leaving Wednesday after work with another thrower and driving to Atlanta,” Luecke said. “It’s for the top 128 in the world for Standard Axe an the top 64 in the world for Big Axe. I’m in both.”
This year, along with winning the winter and fall season at Bad Axe, Luecke placed third among about 100 competitors in the 80/35 Tournament in Des Moines, placed ninth Big Axe total points for the world in the winter season, and won the MN Axe Open in Monticello among 40 entrants.
In his first national trip, in 2018, he had cut his pinky finger on an axe shortly before and didn’t throw well.
Luecke competes in Standard Axe and Big Axe, the latter having larger axes and longer distances. The targets are 12 feet away in Standard Axe and 17 in Big Axe.
The warehouse-sized venues have lanes somewhat like bowling alleys with two targets in each lane, one for each contestant.
“Any size person can be good. We have all sizes,” said Luecke, who’s 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds. “A lot of it is the mental game — the attributes you would need for bowling or darts, like repeatability, mind-set, and focus, especially when you know everybody is watching.”
Some throw two-handed overhead, and some throw one-armed like a pitcher. Some step into the throw, others don’t. Luecke throws one-handed, and this year switched to no-step.
Injuries are part of the sport, not surprisingly. Tennis elbow has happened along with torn ligament and tendons. Luecke has nursed some injuries, and holds his workouts down to once a week.
Accuracy is what scores points. The axe can rotate only once. Male and female compete together. Luecke estimated that about 30 percent of the Bad Axe local throwers are female.
Luecke attended University of St. Thomas and works for Boston Scientific as a Process Development Engineer. The 2013 graduate of White Bear Lake still lives in his hometown.
Luecke enjoys wood working and fashions some of his own axe handles from hickory. He owns around 50 axes, many of which he loans to friends who want to try the sport. His other favored activities are snowboarding, hiking and arcade games.
