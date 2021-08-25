Another high national finish for Duvall in water skiing

Evelyn Duvall, White Bear Lake water skier competing in her 27th national meet, earned a third-place finish, adding to her state hall of fame credentials.
She competed in Women’s 6 slalom (age 60-64) in the 79th Goode Water Ski National Championships at Waters Edge in Wilmington, Illinois Aug. 8. Her score was 2 buoys at 32 mph, 32 off, for a total of 80 buoys.
Duvall’s first trip to nationals was in 1975 at age 16. Her best age-group placement was second in 2012. She has placed third three times, fourth three times and fifth twice.
A member of Bald Eagle Water Ski Team, she was inducted into the Minnesota Water Ski Association Hall of Fame in 2018.
Another local national competitor was Hailey Wolgamot of Mahtomedi in Girls 4 (age 14-15). Wolgamot placed 10th in slalom, 14th in tricks, and 14th in jumping.
— Bruce Strand
