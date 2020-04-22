Kayla Anderson is this year’s recipient of the Athena Award as outstanding senior girl athlete, announced Brian Peloquin, activities director. Anderson was an all-state soccer player and the school’s all-time leader with 66 goals. She was a four-year letter winner and captain in both soccer and basketball, and was named best defender in basketball. She’s a Fellowship of Senior Athletes leader and straight-A student. She will attend South Dakota State and play soccer. Athena is a metro-area program honoring senior girls. 

