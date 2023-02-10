Mahtomedi freshman Haley Wilson qualified for the state Alpine Ski meet by placing seventh in Section 7 on Tuesday at Giants Ridge. Wilson will return to Biwabik for the state meet on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Mahtomedi, coached by Lisa Gacek, had a good meet overall with the girls team placing fifth and the boys sixth among 20 schools. The Zephyr girls top four also had Stella DeMars in 29th place, Sophia Albanese 31st, and Maddie Ruppel 46th, Sophie Eigen 48th and Elise DeMars 59th, For the Zephyr boys, the top four were Landon Schmidt in 21st place, Matt MacDonald 25th, Sam MacDonald 33rd, and Connor Hagen 39th.

