Alpine: Zephyrs have state girls qualifier, Bastiaens; boys place 5th in section

Mahtomedi made a good showing at the Section 7 Alpine Ski meet Tuesday as the girls had a state qualifier, Ilsa Bastiaens, and the boys placed fifth among 17 teams, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bastiaens, a senior, placed 13th with a total time of 1:26.16 in two runs down the slope. She will return to Giants Ridge for her second state meet on Feb. 16. The top 10 individuals besides the team champion advance to state.
The Zephyr boys’ top four skiers were eighth-grader Nicholas Wisniewski in 24th place, senior Alexander James 26th, junior Landon Schmidt 29th, and freshman Jess Miller 34th.
The girls team placed 13th. Sophia Albanese was second on the team, placing 30th. Other Zephyr finishers were Kai Kedrowski (58th) and Matt McDonald (65th) for the boys, and Sophie Eigen (75th) and Elisa DeMars (76th) for the girls.
The Zephyrs are coached by Lisa Gacek.
Duluth East was champion for boys boys and girls. Individual champions were Lauren Carlson of Duluth East and Patrick Levins of White Bear Lake.
