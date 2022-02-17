Ilsa Bastiaens, Mahtomedi senior, placed 37th among 88 entrants in the state Alpine Ski meet on Wednesday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Her times were 42.62 seconds on the red course and 44.33 on the blue for a total of 1:26.95. The champion was Lauren Carlson of Duluth with a total time of 1:18.14. Bastiaens qualified with a 13th-place finish at her section

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.