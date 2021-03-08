Ilsa Bastiaens, Mahtomedi junior, is headed for the state Alpine Ski meet after placing sixth in the section meet March 2 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bastiaens, who placed first in three of the five regular-season meets, will return to Biwabik for the state meet Wednesday, March 10.
The Zephyr girls team placed fifth and the boys seventh at the section. Next-highest individual finish was by junior Alex James, 17th among boys.
For the season, Zephyr girls point leaders are Bastiaens, senior Olivia Kent and freshman Stella DeMars, while the boys point leaders are James and seniors Louie Schwab and Luke Wisniewski.
Mahtomedi is coached by Lisa Gacek.
Another Mahtomedi resident advancing to state is Ella Netland, junior at Hill-Murray, who placed fourth. Hill-Murray was team champion for both girls and boys and will compete at state as a team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.