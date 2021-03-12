Maggie Blanding of White Bear Lake placed third in the state Alpine Ski meet on Thursday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Garrett Thom also had a strong meet, placing 17th.
Blanding, a junior who had won every previous meet, including the section, skied the red course in 40.20 seconds (third best) and the blue3 course in 36.20 seconds (second best) for a total time of 1:16.60. Blake’s Eva Pihlstrom was champion in 1:15.54 and Lakeville North’s Peyton Servais was second in 1:16.36.
She made all-state for the third time, having placed 14th and eighth the last two years.
Thom, a senior, placed 17th with runs of 39.62 and 37.94 for a 1:17.8 total. The Bears other entrant, junior Patrick Levins, had a did-not-finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.