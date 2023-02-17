Sarah Brings of Mahtomedi finished in the middle of the pack at the state Nordic Ski meet held Thursday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. The Zephyr senior was 66th among 112 entrant in a total time of 35:03.4, including 18:38.1 in the classic race and 16:26.0 in freestyle.
