Angus Levins, White Bear Lake sophomore, qualified for the state Alpine Ski meet by placing seventh in the Section 7 meet Tuesday at Giants Ridge. Levins will return to Biwabik next Tuesday for the state meet.
“He really went for it on his first run. He didn't hold back at all,” coach Frederick Fiern assessed.
“HIs second run was a bit more tactical on the steeps, but he still went full gas to the finish.”
The Bear boys placed 10th and the girls 12th among 20 schools. B
Bear senior Dylan Christopherson placed 28th. Bear freshman Cooper Feirn skied smoothly to 36th place after starting near the end of the run order. Seniors Jet Feirn and Garret Jungmann, and sophomore Harry McNerlin, all had mishaps during the first run, but skied to top-half times during second runs.
Leading the Bear girls was senior Ella Skeie with a 22nd place finish. The top four also included seniors Maddie McNerlin in 44th, senior Mia Haskins 52nd and freshman Eva Haskins 56th. Freshman Joise Guidinger and junior Lucy Guidinger each had a mishap on one run but skied to top half placings on their other run.
