White Bear Lake senior Patrick Levins captured the Section 7 individual championship in Alpine Ski on Tuesday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Levin had a total time of 1:17.76, including 39.56 on the red slope and 38.20 on the blue, to prevail in an extremely close competition against two Duluth East skiers, Carter Hegg (1:17.78) and Wyatt Schultz (1:17.89).
“Patrick's plan was not to try to win, but to qualify for state,” coach Frederick Feirn said. The coach explained that he’s seen many racers prioritize winning the section, taking chances, and missing state entirely.
“Patrick skied within his limits, with two solid runs, and still ended up winning the race.”
Levins, who placed third in the section last year, will return to Giants Ridge for his third state meet on Feb. 16.
Garrett Jungmann will join Levins at state. Jungmann, a junior, placed 17th in the section. The first-place team, and the top 10 who are not on the first-place team, advance to state.
“Garrett skied two great runs to also qualify for state,” Feirn said. “Garrett has been training really hard this season and it really paid off for him when it counted.”
The Bear boys placed sixth among 17 teams. They also had junior Dylan Christopherson in 49th place, junior Jet Feirn 51st, eighth-grader Cooper Feirn 52nd, and freshman Harrison McNerlin 66th among 99 entrants.
The Bears girls placed 12th, led by junior Ella Skeie in 19th place, followed by junior Madeline McNerlin 46th, eight-grader Josie Guidinger 54th, freshman Eva Haskins 64th, and sophomore Lucy Guidinger 65th.
“Ella skied both runs fast and smooth and just missed qualifying for state,” Feirn said. “The girls team skied well, and are all excited to return next year and move way up the results page.”
(Maggie Blanding, a senior who placed eighth and third in the last two state meets, did not compete this year.)
Duluth East was champion for both boys and girls, and had the girls champion, Lauren Carlson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.