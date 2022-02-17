Patrick Levins, White Bear Lake senior, earned All-State status in Alpine Ski on Wednesday.
Levins placed sixth in the state meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. His times were 38.05 seconds on the red course and 38.07 on the blue course for a 1:16.12 total.
The champion was Adam Berghult of Edina with a total time of 1:12.25.
Levins, who placed 17th last year and 24th as a sophomore, made a big jump this year, including winning the section championship to qualify.
The Bears’ other state qualifier, senior Garrett Jungmann, placed 57th with runs of 43.13 and 44.58 for a 1:27.71 total.
