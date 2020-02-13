Maggie Blanding of White Bear Lake placed eighth in the state Alpine Ski meet on Wednesday, earning all-state honors for the second time.
Blanding, a sophomore, moved up from 14th place a year ago, in action at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Meanwhile, Bear sophomore Patrick Levins placed 24th in the boys competition, and junior Garrett Thom had a did-not-finish. Top 20 make all-state. There were 88 state qualifiers in each competition.
“Maggie skied to 8th place out of a pretty stacked field of racers,” Bears coach Frederick Feirn said. “She skied the courses very tactfully and even took a chance near the finish of the first run with an extreme line to gain time over her other competitors.”
Blanding’s times were 41.15 on the Red course (ninth place) and 36.78 on the blue course (eighth place) for a total of 1:17.85.
The champion was Eagan eighth-grader Sophia Palmquist in a total time of 1:14.25.
Levins’ times were 38.55 on the Red (25th place) and 38.19 on the Blue (29th) for a total of 1:16.74.
“Patrick just ‘sent it’ on both runs and finished 24th for his first time at state,” Feirn said. “He skied a great line and took chances that paid off.”
Thom finished the Red course in 38.35 (33rd place).
“Garrett crashed out on his second run. You have to take risks at this level and sometimes it goes the other way.”
The boys champion was senior Luke Conway of Minneapolis Washburn with a total time of 1:10.44.
Team champions were the Lakeville North girls and Lakeville South boys.
