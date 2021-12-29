One of the best athletes in White Bear Lake’s senior class does not compete for the Bears.
That’s because Charlie Larson’s passion is gymnastics, which high schools haven’t offered for boys for many years. So, he’s been competing for Twin City Twisters, in the tumbling and trampoline events, since grade school, and he’s good enough to qualify for national teams four times.
“There is a glimpse, a feeling, of flying, that can become quite addicting,” explains the 5-foot-5, 135-pound athlete about the appeal of his sport, referring to the moments when he’s soaring in the apex of double flip.
There’s also the satisfaction of completing a pass, mastering a new skill, sticking a landing, and focusing “on the small details that can take a routine from being good to being great,” he adds.
Larson competed in the Trampoline and Tumbling World Championships, in Baku, Azerbaijan on Nov. 19-20 as a member of Team USA. That was his fourth international competition, and his last. In college, he’ll compete in “artistic” gymnastics because colleges don’t have tumbling.
At the world meet, competing conservatively, Larson placed 19th of 25 men in tumbling. He did not attempt his highest difficulty moves, playing more for the team advancing to finals.
“My goal, as well as the coaches, was to land on my feet. There was no room for mess-ups,” said Larson, who landed two clean passes. Team USA finished fourth in tumbling, while placing second behind Russia in the all-around competition.
Larson made the national team during three qualifying meets, after which he was ranked No. 3 in tumbling. In 2019, Larson earned a spot on all three junior national teams: trampoline, tumbling and double-mini. He’s the only athlete ever to do that. He was also the only Junior Elite member assigned to the senior team, for double-mini. (Junior Elite are 15-16; Senior Elite is 18-plus).
Previously, Larson competed in two World Age Group Championships, in St. Petersburg, Russia, and Tokyo, Japan. One highlight was placing third in double mini for age 15-16 in the 2019 City of Valladolid International Tournament.
In Larson’s tumbling routine, he zips through eight skills, including two or three double flips, one with a twist and one without. Flips and twists increase your degree of difficulty and thus your score, if executed. “Having straight legs and pointed feet will give me more points,” he said.
Larson was a Bear athlete once, briefly and impressively. He joined the swim team as a diver in seventh and eighth grades and set the school record for 11 dives, 399.16, at the Tartan Invitational. Each year, however, he had an important gymnastics meet at the same time as the swim sections, so he wasn’t able to try qualify for state. Bear coach Jake Mueller said Larson would most likely have qualified.
He followed three older sisters into gymnastics. “I remember screaming and crying about wanting to join them as I watched from the sidelines,” he said. His mom obliged, enrolling him in a “mommy and me” beginner class when he was not quite two.
Charlie wound up being the only sibling who stuck with gymnastics. Elise moved on to competing in dance, and was in the circus as a contortionist, Charlie said. Dani was in lacrosse at White Bear. Claire was in cross-country, Nordic, and track. Their parents are Todd and Kris.
USA Gymnastics includes multiple disciplines — artistic, rhythmic, acrobatic gymnastics, trampoline and tumbling. Artistic is the one the world watches, during the Olympics, and that’s what he’s aiming for now. “I will be fully switching to artistic gymnastics next year,” Larson said.
He started competing in artistic events in 2019, focusing on vault and floor, best suited for his tumbling skills. He has achieved level 10 status, the highest rung for competing at the national level, and plans to move up to Elite for college and to be eligible for international meets.
Landing a spot on a men’s college gymnastics roster is “extremely competitive,” said Larson, who’s been in touch with several coaches. “You have to bring something very valuable to the team to even be considered.”
That’s because there’s only 15 colleges in the nation that still have men’s gymnastics, a fraction of what there used to be, due to athletic budget cuts and compliance with Title IV rules. (There are 82 college women’s teams.) Fortunately, he loves a challenge. “As of now, I have at least one official spot on a men's gymnastics team,” said Larson.
