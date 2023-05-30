White Bear Lake’s new boys basketball coach is Aaron Turner, who has coached the Bears basketball, football and baseball programs for six years while serving in the school administration.
“Aaron brings an abundance of coaching experience with him,” said Brian Peloquin, activities director, in announcing the decision last week, “but more importantly, his coaching philosophy aligns with the White Bear Lake Area Schools community. Aaron is a passionate coach, community-centered and relationship- based.”
Turner was sophomore team coach under head coach Gregory Burke the last two seasons. Burke resigned after two seasons, in large part due to the the daily travel from Wayzata, where he is dean of students. Burke’s senior-dominated team placed fifth in the state this past season.
“The players moving up will have big shoes to fill. It’s a huge jump,” said Turner, whose 2023-24 team will be all rookies. “The good thing is, I’ve coached these guys. They know what my expectations are. We won a lot of games, too.”
Turner is also the Bears baseball assistant coach and football ninth-grade coach. At the school, meanwhile, he has “worn a lot of hats” including student supervisor, distance learning, and currently Academic Achievement Specialist.
“Aaron believes that his purpose is to foster a positive transformation of his players,” Peloquin said, “by helping them grow as individuals and to create a culture of welcoming, belonging and leading.
Turner, 40, whose son Anthony will be one of the Bears’ seniors next year, was a three-sport high school athlete at Kenosha, WI, and played basketball and baseball at Hibbing Community College, where he also met his wife.
Turner pledged that his basketball program will be one which “families can unquestionably trust has the best interest of their child in mind” and will be dedicated to “building meaningful relationships.”
