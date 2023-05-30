White Bear Lake’s new boys basketball coach is Aaron Turner, who has coached the Bears basketball, football and baseball programs for six years while serving in the school administration.

“Aaron brings an abundance of coaching experience with him,” said Brian Peloquin, activities director, in announcing the decision last week, “but more importantly, his coaching philosophy aligns with the White Bear Lake Area Schools community. Aaron is a passionate coach, community-centered and relationship- based.”

