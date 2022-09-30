White Bear Lake lost to Woodbury 1-0 at home Wednesday evening and missed a chance to tie for the Suburban East Conference lead. “The loss especially stung after Stillwater was upset by East Ridge, as we could have shared the conference title,” co-coach John Dierkhiing lamented. The Bears are 5-2 in conference and 10-4 overall with two matches left. Woodbury (9-2 overall) is 6-1 in the SEC moved into a tie for the lead with Stillwater, which lost to East Ridge 2-1 Thursday. The lone goal was tallied by Woodbury’s Grace Kuah in the 35th minute. The Bears had six shots on goal, stopped by Royal goalie Ava Williams. Bear goalie Autumn Maki made six saves. The Bears had an apparent goal by Abby O’Brien called back. The Bears have two conference matches left, against Cretin-Derham Hall and Forest Lake next week.

