The undefeated Stillwater Ponies turned back White Bear Lake 69-54 on Monday evening in Stillwater, led by speedy guard Alexis Pratt with 24 points. Lizzy Holder added 12 for the Ponies (16-0). Lauren Eckerle pumped in 25 points, including five 3-pointers, for the Bears (8-8). Neveah Hughes scored 15 points.
