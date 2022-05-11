The Mahtomedi boys placed fifth of nine teams in the Section 5AAA true-team meet Tuesday in Forest Lake.
Team scoring was Forest Lake 1010.5, Blaine 952.5, Cambridge-Isanti 770, Spring Lake Park 674.5, Mahtomedi 575, Irondale 534.5, Centennial 522, Duluth East 520.5 and St. Francis 380.5.
Jonah McCormick led the Zephyrs as he won the 100 hurdles (15.53) and took third in 300 hurdles (41.65) and seventh in high jump (5-8)
Kole McKeown won the 300 hurdles (41.25) and placed fifth in 100 hurdles (16.20).
Other top-ten finishes were by Kyle Stevens, sixth, 400 dash (54.00); Maxwell Holley, ninth, triple jump (37-11 3/4); Charlie Kramer, ninth, discus (119-0); and Jonathan Harvey, 10th, 100 dash (11.48).
In relays, Mahtomedi was fifth in the 4x800, 4x400 and and 4x100, sixth in the 4x200.
