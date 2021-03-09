White Bear Lake closed the regular season with an 8-1 conquest of East Ridge at home Monday evening to make their final conference record 14-3-1. Tanner Domschot scored a goal in each period for the hat trick and made two assists for a five-point night. Andrew Larson, Aiden Welch, Brady Borgestad, Max Hamstad and Caden Anderson tallied a goal each. The Bears were 3-for-4 on power plays with two of them by Domschot and one by Hamstad. Welch had three assists for a four-point night. Ben Tauscher scored for East Ridge (6-10).
