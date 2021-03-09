The Stillwater Ponies won a rematch over White Bear Lake 69-55, powered by sophomore Max Shikenjanski with 37 points, on Monday evening in White Bear Lake. Tyler Tompkins added 13 for the Ponies (3-13). White Bear Lake (7-9) had Jack Janicki with 18 points and Kanye Raheem with 15. In their first meeting, the Bears beat the Ponies 68-66 with Janicki scoring 39 points and Shikenjanski 36.
