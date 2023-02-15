haley

Haley Wilson, shown during her state performance at Giants Ridge

 Dave Thorson

Mahtomedi freshman Haley Wilson placed 18th among 88 entrants in the state Alpine Ski meet on Tuesday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Her placement earned her all-state status. Wilson’s times were 39.39 on the Red run and 41.13 on the Blue for a total time of 1:20.52. The champion was Hill-Murray’s Taylor Voight with 1:15.32. “She is a skilled ski racer as a ninth grader, and skied two great runs,” coach Lisa Gacek said. “It will be fun to see how she progresses the next few years. She should be proud of earning an All-State honor among a very competitive field.”

