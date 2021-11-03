A wide variety of costumed characters made a journey around the grounds of Otter Lake Elementary School and beyond during the Saturday morning Bear Scare Fun Run. Organizers reported that there were more than 400 participants in the event, which returned after a one-year hiatus. — Photos by Paul Dols
Latest News
- Spirited displays of costumery
- Spooky activities under the lights
- Regional trail route upsetting to Bald Eagle homeowners
- Failure is not an option at middle school
- Journey to recovery: Local teen shares experience with students
- New police officers welcomed back to White Bear Lake
- Results of arts district study presented to White Bear Lake City Council
- Mel Boehland: Football, travel among his passions
Most Popular
Articles
- 2021 White Bear Lake Vadnais Heights Area Election Results
- White Bear Lake Area 2021 Voters’ Guide
- 2021 Mounds View School Board Election Results
- Bakery and coffee shop set to open soon in Blaine
- White Bear Lake Area Schools build for the future
- 2021 The Citizen area election results
- Mora administrator named next White Bear Lake city manager
- Marina operators denied request for longer docks
- Forum gives community chance to speak on Rush Line project
- 2021 Quad area election results
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 9
Online Poll
How will you celebrate Thanksgiving this year?
Like other aspects of our lives, continuing COVID-19 precautions might alter how we participate in the 2021 holiday season, including Thanksgiving.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.