Social distancing device

I wanted to share a photo to help increase social distancing. There has been a noticeable increase in pedestrian traffic on Lake Avenue and many users are not maintaining the recommended 6 foot distance. In order to maintain this distance people need to run/walk/bike single file on the edges of the path when passing. Social distancing can be inconvenient but it is extremely important that we all do our part and maintain our distance.
— Leah Nicholson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.