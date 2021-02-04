UPDATE: Because of a weather forecast that includes extreme cold and high winds, the sled dog event originally scheduled for Feb. 6 has been postponed. Leny Wendel and her sled dogs are scheduled to return (weather permitting) to the WBCA Saturday, Feb. 13, from 1 – 3 p.m.
