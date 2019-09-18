Dozens of traditional works of pottery are currently on display as part of the Mata Ortiz: Reviving an Ancient Tradition exhibit in the Ford Family Gallery at the White Bear Center for the Arts. Inspired by the excavated remains of a pottery studio, the pots are hand built and intricately decorated with freehand designs and natural dyes that are created using regional minerals in the village of Mata Ortiz in Mexico.
Visiting artist Cesar Bugarini was among a group of artists who made the trip up to Minnesota to help organize a sale of the work and demonstrate some of the hand building and glazing techniques that have been passed down for generations. Work from the personal collection of Bob Djupstrom is also included in the exhibit, which is on display through Oct. 17. Select pieces created by the visiting artists are still available for purchase at the White Bear Center for Arts.
— Paul Dols
