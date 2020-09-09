Artists Sieng Lee and Kyle Frederickson collaborated on the multimedia sculpture currently on display outside the White Bear Center for the Arts. The sculpture was created in response to the death of George Floyd and the protests and civil unrest that followed. Sieng and Frederickson worked on their portions of the project independently and then merged them into one piece.
The artists said that the sculpture is intended to reflect a point in time and initiate conversations about the healing power of art. It is the art center’s first foray into the realm of community based public art in what could become a series and another way for people to engage with art at any time of the day. Sieng Lee said he intended his portion of the sculpture to be open to interpretation. His use of reflective tape gives the sculpture added dimension when viewed at night.
