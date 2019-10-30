Area residents celebrated Halloween with a variety of activities including a “Scare in White Bear” event Friday, Oct. 25, a "Bear Scare Family Fun Run" and trick or treats along the nature trails at Tamarack Nature Center Saturday, Oct. 26. — Photos by Paul Dols
Online Poll
Are you in favor of the White Bear Lake School District 624 bond referendum?
The $326 million bond would provide a new elementary school in Hugo, one-campus high school and updates at all schools. The tax impact for an average home would be $23 per month.
