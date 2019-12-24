Dozens of Volunteers participated in the annual Dinner with Santa event for area senior citizens Monday, Dec. 16 at the White Bear Country Inn. Bill Foussard has been organizing the holiday event, featuring dinner, music and visits from Santa's helpers, for almost 20 years. 170 senior citizens from 11 area facilities attended the annual community event.
