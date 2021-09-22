Following a brief ceremony and the option of indulging in a White Castle hamburger snack, hundreds of participants in the 9th annual Gloria's White Bear Lake Shortest Marathon fundraiser for the White Bear Area Food Shelf ran and walked down Bald Eagle Avenue. Organizers reported that the event raised $11,405 for the food shelf. With the assistance of Second Harvest and other networks, every dollar donated to the food shelf results in approximately 8 dollars of food. — Photos by Paul Dols | Press Publications

