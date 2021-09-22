Following a brief ceremony and the option of indulging in a White Castle hamburger snack, hundreds of participants in the 9th annual Gloria's White Bear Lake Shortest Marathon fundraiser for the White Bear Area Food Shelf ran and walked down Bald Eagle Avenue. Organizers reported that the event raised $11,405 for the food shelf. With the assistance of Second Harvest and other networks, every dollar donated to the food shelf results in approximately 8 dollars of food. — Photos by Paul Dols | Press Publications
Latest News
- Watching the sun set on summer
- Running (and walking) for a good cause
- White Bear school board: No masks, no public forum
- Former Bear great suits up with baseball legends
- Insurance quandary stymies pilotless vehicle project
- Wheels of government inch forward regarding trail link
- White Bear Police Reports
- Letters to the Editor
Most Popular
Articles
- Brewery/taproom leaving downtown White Bear Lake
- Patriotic Kenny: You can't miss the scooter
- Letters to the Editor
- Help or hinderance? The best time to take in your hummingbird feeders
- Brewery coming to Garceau’s Corner
- Washington County Sheriff Reports
- Area group organizes with common goal of ‘focusing on kids’
- Ramsey County Sheriff Reports
- Legion honors Lino Lakes officer and firefighter
- Rustic Place kid ages in place
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.