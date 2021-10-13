White Bear Lake Area High School Homecoming Queen Addie Bachmeier and King Gavin Rogers waved from atop an SUV to the crowd of spectators lining the streets in downtown White Bear Lake during the annual parade that was part of homecoming festivities last week.
Latest News
- Royal homecoming wave
- Mahtomedi’s Driscoll, Myhre named to MSHSL Hall of Fame
- Arts center ready to reopen in expanded facility
- Volleyball: Bears win close sets to beat Stillwater
- South Shore design nearing final turn
- Boys x-country: Bears place 6th, Mattson 2nd in Alexandria meet
- Soccer: Cougar boys, girls advance; section semifinal doubleheader Thursday
- The Grasshoppers reunite after 50-plus years
Most Popular
Articles
- Bus station at Whitaker draws ire at hearing
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Winkin’ Rooster voted best restaurant in Shoreview
- Public forum filled with discontent from parents
- Letters to the Editor
- Advocacy groups turn tide on literacy in schools
- Sign messages continue to be popular tradition decades later
- Batteries Plus opens new location in Forest Lake
- Retired firefighter to be feted
- Top cop talks trends in city
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 17
Online Poll
Will you allow your child/children to go trick-or-treating this Halloween?
This year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is highly recommending trick-or-treating outside in small groups and avoiding crowded indoor Halloween parties. Masks are also encouraged.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.