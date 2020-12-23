A steady line of vehicles rolled past volunteers posing as shepherds, wise men and the Holy Family during the 25th Annual Living Nativity at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in White Bear Lake. Because of COVID-19 concerns, organizers switched from the traditional walk-up setup to a drive-through format. The church will also be offering online Christmas Eve and Christmas services at www.StStephenWBL.org, Facebook and YouTube.

