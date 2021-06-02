Following a series of complaints from bicyclists and pedestrians concerning key crossing areas on Highway 96 north of White Bear Lake, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) recently installed a number of flexible posts along the shoulder. The posts are designed to address safety concerns in a well traveled area by clearly marking the shoulder of the roadway for motorists.

