Road construction season commences

Minnesota is again living up to its reputation of having two seasons, winter and road construction. Among the local road construction projects currently underway is work on a stretch of CSAH 12 from East County Line Road to Stillwater Road between White Bear Lake and Mahtomedi. The completed project will provide pavement, safety and pedestrian improvements. Click here for more information about the road closures and detour map.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

Minnesota is again living up to its reputation of having two seasons, winter and road construction. Among the local road construction projects currently underway is work on a stretch of CSAH 12 from East County Line Road to Stillwater Road between White Bear Lake and Mahtomedi. The completed project will provide pavement, safety and pedestrian improvements. Click here for more information about the road closures and detour map.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.