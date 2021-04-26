A Raku firing demonstration was recently conducted at the White Bear Center for the Arts. The ceramic artwork was fired in a kiln up to a temperature of 1800 degrees and then a fiery reduction process was created by plunging the pieces into a bucket filled with wood chips or paper. The firing process produces unpredictable and unique glaze results in the finished work. — Photos by Paul Dols | Press Publications

