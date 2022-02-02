Hundreds of participants hit the water during the recent White Bear Lake Polar Plunge benefit event for Special Olympics Minnesota. It was the 21st consecutive year for the plunge on White Bear Lake and kicks off a season of benefit plunges around the state, ending with a May plunge in Roseau, near the border with Canada.
At press time, 694 plungers had raised $187, 417, surpassing the original goal of $125,000. According to the plungemn.org website, the White Bear Lake Plunge has raised over $3,377,389 in its 20-year history. — Photos by Paul Dols | Press Publications
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.