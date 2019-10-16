Many local residents didn’t let the wet, early snow deter them from outdoor activities — including a visit to the pumpkin patch — Saturday, Oct 12. Forecasts predict more favorable conditions for weekend visits to area pumpkin patches, including the seasonal patch at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Vadnais Heights, the Wildwood Lions Club wagon near the intersection of Jamaca and Co. Rd 12 and Pine Tree Orchard in Dellwood.
