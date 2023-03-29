Press Publications goes to Washington

Two bipartisan journalism bills will soon be introduced in the 118th Congress. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, or JCPA, is authored by U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (center) of Minnesota, and is supported by an even mix of Republicans and Democrats. Matt McMillan (left), America’s Newspapers board member and CEO of Press Publications, and Dean Ridings (right), CEO of America’s Newspapers, meet to discuss the role of local journalism  in communities.

 Contributed

Two bipartisan journalism bills will soon be introduced in the 118th Congress. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, or JCPA, is authored by U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (center) of Minnesota, and is supported by an even mix of Republicans and Democrats. Matt McMillan (left), America’s Newspapers board member and CEO of Press Publications, and Dean Ridings (right), CEO of America’s Newspapers, meet to discuss the role of local journalism  in communities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.