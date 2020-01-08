Naturalist Barb Hartman gave audience members a chance to see live birds during the “Owls up Close” presentation at Tamarack Nature Center Saturday, Jan. 4. She also answered questions about a display featuring wildlife artifacts, and other information about the 12 different breeds of owls that live in Minnesota.
