The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•A North Oaks man was arrested after he was pulled over for extreme speed on Highway 96 Feb. 11 and found to be impaired.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Feb. 11.
•A vehicle hit a dog in the 3700 block of McKnight Road Feb. 11. The vehicle had front-end damage and the dog's left paw was injured.
•Theft was reported in the 4700 block of Clark Avenue Feb. 11.
•A North St. Paul man was arrested on outstanding warrants and for fleeing police in his vehicle on Otter Lake Road Feb. 11.
•A firearm was stolen from a vehicle in the 1700 block of Buerkle Road Feb. 11.
•A Maplewood man was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop at Bald Eagle Avenue and Fourth Street Feb. 12.
•An adult grandson damaged doors in an apartment in the 2000 block of County Road F following a dispute.
•A Maplewood woman was arrested in the 1900 block of Third Street Feb. 12 for providing a false name to police.
•A White Bear Township man was arrested for DWI after Washington County Sheriff's deputies found him intoxicated inside his vehicle that had gone into a ditch off Highway 96 Feb. 12.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue Feb. 12.
•Officers mediated a verbal domestic incident in the 2500 block of Crown Hill Court Feb. 12.
•A resident in the 2000 block of Fifth Street reported Feb. 12 that his vehicle had been rummaged through sometime in the previous four days, but nothing was stolen or damaged.
•A St. Paul man was issued a citation for misdemeanor disorderly conduct Feb. 12 in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road.
•Merchandise was stolen in the 1800 block of County Road F Feb. 12.
•Officers responded to a report of a dog left out in the cold in the 2100 block of Fourth Street Feb. 12. The owner was found and the dog was returned safely.
•Shoplifting was reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Feb. 13.
•Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Webber Street Feb. 13.
•Theft was reported in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue Feb. 13.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Feb. 13.
•Officers responding to a suspicious incident in the 1900 block of Eugene Street found a violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order and stalking after GPS trackers had been placed on vehicles at that address.
•Officers responded to a domestic incident in the 2100 block of Roth Place Feb. 14.
•A man was arrested for domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue Feb. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.