The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Graffiti was reported in the 4800 block of Bloom Avenue June 22.
•An ongoing issue of a nuisance cat was reported in the 3600 block of Willow Lane June 22.
•Officers responded to a report of two dogs left in a parked car near Fourth Street and Cook Avenue June 22.
•A St. Paul man was arrested for a domestic assault warrant in the 2700 block of County Road E June 22.
•A bicycle was stolen in the 2200 block of 11th Street June 22.
•Officers responded to a fight in the 3400 block of Century Avenue June 22.
•Graffiti was reported in the 4800 block of Lake Avenue June 22.
•Officers responding to a 911 hangup call arrested a Brownton man June 23 for an outstanding felony domestic strangulation warrant in the area of Highway 96 and Second Avenue.
•A Dellwood man was arrested for DWI after an officer observed him striking a curb twice on Buerkle Road June 23.
•A person was trespassed from a store in the 2600 block of County Road E after stealing items and eating them in the bathroom.
•Officers documented harassing phone calls and messages in the 3700 block of Little Linden Curve June 23.
•Harassment was reported in the 3200 block of Bellaire Avenue June 23.
•A St. Paul man was arrested for DWI after he was pulled over for speeding in the area of Interstate 694 and Century Avenue June 24.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue June 24.
•Officers responded to a report of a violation of park rules in the 4800 block of Lake Avenue June 24.
•Officers mediated a dispute in the 2200 block of Orchard Lane June 24.
•A Mahtomedi man was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop in the 2600 block of County Road E June 24.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2100 block of Fourth Street June 25.
•Officers took information about an unwanted customer at a business in the 3100 block of Century Avenue June 25.
•Golf clubs were stolen out of a vehicle parked in a garage in the 3100 block of Karth Road June 25.
•A protection order violation was reported in the 2400 block fo Gisella Blvd. June 25.
•Officers responded to a noise complaint at Ramaley Park in the 1800 block of Hinckley Street June 25.
•Criminal damage to property was reported in the 4600 block of Murray Avenue June 25.
•A noise disturbance was reported in the 3800 block of Oak Terrace June 25.
•Juveniles were messing with construction equipment in the 4900 block of Division Avenue June 25.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for domestic assault in the 4700 block of Centerville Road June 25.
•Fireworks were reported in the 3100 block fo Glen Oaks Avenue June 25.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for driving after cancelation-inimical to public safety June 26 after a traffic stop in the area of White Bear Avenue and County Road E for license plates that did not match the vehicle.
•A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 4600 block of Centerville Road June 26.
•Officers mediated a neighbor dispute in the 1900 block of Florence Street June 27.
•An individual with a warrant was reported at a house in the 2100 block of Roth PlaceJune 27, but was gone when officers arrived.
•Officers responding to an in-progress theft in the 1600 block of Ninth Street June 27 arrested two St. Paul men in the 1700 block of Birch Lake Avenue after they fled on foot.
•Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Birch Street June 28.
•Officers responded to a dispute over animal feces in the 4800 block of Lake Avenue June 28.
•A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 3600 block of Bellaire Avenue June 28.
•Officers received a complaint about construction noise in the 5000 block of Bald Eagle Avenue June 28.
•Theft was reported in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane June 28.
•Assault was reported in the 4700 block of Centerville Road June 28.
•Theft was reported in the 2600 block of County Road E June 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.